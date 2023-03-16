K'taka bribe case: Lokayukta to file another case against accused BJP MLA

Bengaluru, March 16 The Lokayukta sleuths are preparing to file another case against BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, accused in a bribe for tender case, regarding the accumulation of disproportionate wealth, sources said on Thursday.

Sources said that the Lokayukta authorities are upset over the fact that the prime accused in the case, Madal Virupakshappa has obtained bail, whereas the second accused in the case, his son, Prashath Madal has been jailed.

The Lokayukta has already approached the Supreme Court, questioning the granting of bail to the BJP MLA. The Supreme Court on other hand refused to hear the plea. The Advocates Association has also written to the Chief Justice of India raising concern about posting of the matter of bail of BJP MLA.

The association has sought the attention of the CJI that justice should be the same for an ordinary man and VIP.

Sources explain that the Lokayukta sleuths have started gathering inputs on assets of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa in Davanagere district, across the state and other parts of the country. After getting evidence regarding disproportionate wealth, the sleuths will lodge another complaint against him, sources confirmed.

Prashath Madal, a government officer and son of the BJP MLA was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40 lakh bribe at his office. Later, the authorities recovered more than Rs 8 crore from the residences. It was alleged that Prashath was receiving bribes for allocation of tender towards the procurement of raw materials for the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).

