K'taka CM Bommai tests Covid positive, cancels Delhi trip

Bengaluru, Aug 6 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19, adding that his trip to New Delhi has been cancelled.

Taking to Twitter, Bommai said: "I have tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get urself tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled."

The Chief Minister's positive result comes as Karnataka reported 2,042 new Covid cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

Currently, the overall number of active cases in the state stood at 11,403, while the daily positivity rate was 6.32 per cent, weekly positive rate 6.30 per cent and the weekly fatality rate was 0.09 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 1,309 cases, while 1,175 patients were discharged. The total active cases stood at 8,338, while one fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

Belagavi district (110), Dharwad (96), Mysuru (82), Hassan (61) districts recorded the most number of new cases after Bengaluru Urban.

So far, Karnataka has administered 11,66,46,496 Covid vaccine doses and 67,98,015 precautionary shots.

