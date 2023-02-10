K'taka HC grants Shivakumar relief from CBI probe till Feb 24

Bengaluru, Feb 10 The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted relief for two weeks to state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar from a CBI probe into allegations of corruption dating back to the period 2013-2018.

As per the high court's interim order, the CBI probe against Shivakumar in the corruption case has been stayed till February 24.

The matter pertains to a case registered against Shivakumar for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 74.93 crore between 2013 and 2018, when he was serving as a minister in the Congress dispensation in Karnataka.

The interim order was passed by Justice K. Natarajan on a petition by Shivakumar that he and his family members were repeatedly being summoned for questioning by the CBI.

His lawyer also claimed that the CBI had recently issued a notice in view of the Assembly elections due in the next few months.

In July last year, Shivakumar had filed the petition challenging the legality of the FIR registered by the CBI in October 2020 under Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

