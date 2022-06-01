K'taka Minister to submit report on textbook revision row on Thursday

Udupi (Karnataka), June 1 Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh will submit a report on the textbook revision row on Thursday (June 2). The issue is threatening to trigger a crisis situation in Karnataka.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that he is getting report from concerned Minister on June 2 (Thursday) and further decision will be made on the issue sooner.

"I have asked for comprehensive report. Few religious seers have aired different opinions. Many have written letters to me. I will consider all of them seriously," he explained.

"In this background, I have asked Education Minister to give a comprehensive and realistic report on the issue," he said.

Bommai further stated that the opinion from another section is also coming forth that there is no need to be concerned about the textbook revision. "I will consider both the versions, get the report and take a proper decision," he said.

When asked about 8 authors asking the government to drop their works of literature from the textbook syllabus protesting additions and deletions made by the Textbook Revision Committee, the CM said that he will consider the concern of all those letters.

"Their decision will be based on our future decision on revision of textbooks. I will also talk to those authors who have asked to drop their literary works from textbooks," he maintained.

Answering a question on Love Jihad and hijab crisis, Bommai stated that there is law enacted to deal with Love Jihad and it will deal with it. No one is supposed to violate laws."

