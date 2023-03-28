K'taka polls: BJP list likely in first week of April

Bengaluru, March 28 Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that Karnataka BJP will announce the list of candidates in the first week of April.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has stated that the second list of Congress party would be out March 30 onwards.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai stated in Belagavi that probably the list of candidates by BJP would be announced in the first week of April. "There will be a fight for tickets as there is a demand for the winning party," he said.

There is no understanding with the JD(S) party in the old Mysuru region. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had clearly stated that there is no alliance with any party. "I am clearing again. There will be no alliance with JD(S)."

Bommai maintained that Shivakumar is making calls to all sitting MLAs of BJP and offering tickets. "He has been calling our MLAs for two-three days. This shows the Congress party's desperation. They are contacting our MLAs as they have not got their candidates. This also shows the bankruptcy of the Congress party," he added.

Shivakumar maintained that the second list of 100 candidates would be announced after March 30. The party had already announced tickets for 124 candidates ahead of BJP. "There is no dissent. We will accommodate all party leaders," he said.

He further stated that all news regarding Congress party approaching JD(S) is false. "We have not approached anyone. We will form the government on our own. Let him (JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy) come out with names who had approached him. It is totally false," he said.



