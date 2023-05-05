K'taka Polls: PM Modi rakes up 'love jihad', refers to 'The Kerala Story'

Ballary (Karnataka), May 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday raked up the issue of 'love jihad' in the run up to the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, as he accused the Congress of siding with the conspirators in this regard.

Indirectly referring to the just-released controversial film 'The Kerala Story' while addressing a massive rally in Ballary, Modi said a film has been made on the new form of terrorism based on incidents in Kerala.

"The people of the beautiful land of Kerala are hardworking and talented. But a new form of terrorism has been unleashed, and the Congress is siding with the conspirators of this new form of terrorism. Not only this, it is forging political ties behind doors with the conspirators. The people of Karnataka should be careful about the Congress," Modi said.

"The Congress has always pursued vote-bank politics. As a result, there has been a spurt in terrorism. In the last few years, the forms of terrorism have changed. In present times, acts of terror are not only carried out using guns and bombs. Certain people in the society are quietly pursuing new forms of terrorism. 'The Kerala Story' has a similar storyline and it is being discussed," Modi said.

"I will share with you a serious matter. Thousands of Ind were stuck in Sudan amid the unrest. The big nations did not initiate any process to bring back their people. However, India has rescued its citizens by launching 'Operation Kaveri'. But the Congress tried to play pilitics with this effort also. It made public the identities of the Ind there. The party was ready to make political gains had there been a tragedy," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that India will go to any extent to solve the crisis of its people.

