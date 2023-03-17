K'taka to witness high-voltage campaign by PM Modi, Rahul

Bengaluru, March 17 As Karnataka is heading for the Assembly elections, major political parties are vying with each other to make an impact on voters. The ruling BJP and opposition Congress are roping in their top leaders in the coming week intensifying the competition. Through these programmes, both parties are showing off their strength.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Davanagere on March 25 and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a mega public rally in Belagavi on March 20.

The Vijaya Sankalp Yatra launched by the BJP on March 1 from four directions of the state is congregating at Davanagere on March 25. The programme is being organised in a 400 acre ground behind JMIT college and the party is hoping that minimum seven lakh people will attend the rally. The party senior leaders have been asked to gather a 10 lakh crowd for the programme.

