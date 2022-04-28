Kuldeep Bishnoi upset after Hooda loyalist is new Haryana party chief

New Delhi, April 28 Kuldeep Bishnoi, the Congress MLA from Haryana's Adampur constituency, is reportedly angry after the Congress announced a revamp of its state party unit and appointed Udai Bhan, a close loyalist to veteran party leader and former Haryana Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as the new state party President.

Bishnoi on Tuesday tweeted, "Friends, I have been reading your comments on social media. I am extremely emotional receiving your immense love, and I am as much angry as you all are. But I pray to all of you that until I get a reply from Rahulji, we should not take any step. If you love me, then please be patient."

He was one of the top claimants for the top position in Haryana and was assured of either getting the state party President or the Leader of Opposition portfolio but Hooda played spoilsport.

Bishnoi had met the Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, but the decision ultimately favoured towards the Hooda camp.

Congress on Wednesday appointed Udai Bhan, who is said to be a close loyalist of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as its new Haryana party Chief, while also naming four state unit working Presidents.

The decision comes after hectic parleys between the Congress and Bhupinder Singh Hooda and finally the latter had his way in the appointment.

Now both the Congress Legislature Party and State Party President's posts have gone to Hooda's camp.

Though Udai Bhan is also a Scheduled Caste as outgoing state Party President Kumari Selja but the party has tried to strike a balance between various communities, especially the Jats.

Therefore, it has appointed former MP Shruti Choudhry, who is from the Jat community, as one of the State unit Working Presidents. The others are Ram Kishan Gujjar, Suresh Gupta and Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj.

In Haryana, the Congress was witnessing an internal rift and as a result, the district committees were not formed. Ahead of its internal elections, the party wants to put its house in order.

