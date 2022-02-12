Kushwaha terms Karnataka minister Ishwarappa 'traitor', says he insulted national flag

Patna, Feb 12 Janata Dal (United) parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday sought action against Karnataka Minister Ishwarappa and termed him "traitor" over his remark on the national flag.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister K.S. Ishwarappa had in a statement in Shivmoga said that the saffron flag could become the national flag after 100, 200 or 500 years in the country while responding to the hijab in row the state.

Taking to twitter, Kushwaha said: "A BJP leader insulted Samrat Ashoka. Now, another is insulting our national flag. How can our country tolerate them?"

"I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister B.S. Bommai to take appropriate action against traitors like Ishwarappa," he said.

The hijab row was triggered after Muslim girls insisted on wearing 'hijab' to schools. The students of other communities, majority of them being Hindu, objecting to it wore a saffron shawl and tied the saffron colour flag at a place where national flags used to be unfurled during Republic Day and Independence Day.

Following that incident, Ishwarappa had given a statement that the saffron colour flag could replace tricolor in next 100, 200 or 500 years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor