Kuwait hosts Arab FMs meeting to discuss regional, int'l issues

Kuwait City, Jan 31 Kuwait hosted the 156th consultative meeting of Arab Foreign Ministers to discuss regional and international issues.

During a joint press conference with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Sunday, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah said that Lebanon's response on rebuilding trust with the Gulf Arab countries has been received, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We received a response from Lebanon last night, and Kuwait, along with other Gulf countries, will study this reply to determine the next step concerning Lebanon," he said, hailing the response as potentially instrumental in getting Lebanon and the Gulf Arab states back on the same page.

The consultative meeting among the Arab ministers was positive, al-Sabah noted, adding that there was a unanimous Arab decision condemning the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

For his part, Aboul-Gheit stressed that the meeting also dealt with the conditions and problems in the Arab region.

Moreover, the meeting emphasized the security cooperation among Arab League member states, according to Kuwait News Agency.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor