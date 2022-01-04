Kuwait to impose new restrictions

Kuwait City, Jan 4 Kuwait will impose new restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19, the country's Centre for Government Communication said.

From January 9 to February 28, Kuwait will suspend all social events in closed areas, according to a decision of the government, Xinhua news agency reported citing the centre as saying.

The decision will be re-examined in light of the epidemiological situation, it added.

Meanwhile, starting from Tuesday, all incoming travellers will be required to provide a PCR certificate with a negative result, taken at a maximum of 72 hours before their flight's departure time.

Kuwait reported 982 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising its tally of infections to 419,314.

The death toll from the virus remained at 2,468, while the recoveries rose by 171 to 412,073.

