Lahore Police leave for Islamabad to arrest Imran Khan

Islamabad, May 12 The Lahore Police have left for Islamabad to arrest PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a number of cases registered against him, Dawn reported.

The police team is headed by the deputy inspector general (investigation).

It was further reported that the joint investigation team probing cases against Imran Khanhas informed the Islamabad High Court that it seeks the PTI chief's arrest, Dawn reported.

PTI leader Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari has claimed the local and international media had been barred from entering the Islamabad High Court, which is currently hearing Imran Khan's bail plea in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

In a tweet, Bukhari said the Punjab Police had also arrived at the court with fresh arrest orders (for the party chief), Dawn reported.

The hearing of Imran Khan's bail plea in the Al-Qadir case at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was paused shortly after it began on account of Friday prayers, a day after the Supreme Court termed the former premier's arrest from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises "invalid and unlawful".

A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz is hearing the case.

Imran's lawyers had filed four additional pleas which urged the IHC to club all the cases against Imran and to direct authorities to provide details of the cases registered against him.

The hearing began after a nearly two-hour delay with media reporting that officials were conducting a security sweep outside the courtroom.

On the other hand, Geo News reported that judges had left the courtroom after "pro-Imran" slogans were raised.

