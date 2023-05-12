Lakhs of teachers have contributed to making National Education Policy, education system is transforming: PM Modi

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the country is creating new opportunities as per the needs of the 21st century and the new National Education Policy was made keeping these aspects in mind.

Participating in Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan, which is the 29th Biennial Conference of All India Primary Teachers' Federation, the Prime Minister said that lakhs of teachers have contributed to the making of the National Education Policy.

Addressing the gathering here, he said his interactions with teachers has helped the government in formulating policies at the national level.

"Our education system is transforming, and teachers and children are also transforming. In this transformation period, how we will move forward is important... My interaction with teachers has helped us in formulating policies at the national level," he said.

"Lakhs of teachers have contributed to the making of the National Education Policy this time...today, India, making new opportunities as per the needs of the 21st century and the new National Education Policy was made keeping this in mind," he added.

The theme of this conference is 'Teachers are at the Heart of Transforming Education'.

During his day-long visit to Gujarat, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth around Rs 4400 crores.

