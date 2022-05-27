Lakshadweep to have enhanced mobile network connectivity

Chennai, May 27 Lakshadweep will soon set up 18 new 4G mobile towers which will enhance mobile network connectivity, while 19 existing 2G mobile towers will be upgraded to 4G, officials said on Friday.

Lakshadweep Administration Secretary, S. Asker Ali, in a statement, said the Department of Telecommunications has given approval for the development package of communication network in the UT.

With implementation of the mobile development package, the whole of Lakshadweep will have increased mobile connectivity and capacity to provide optical fibre connections to every home.

The UT administration said this would be a major boost in providing better network connectivity and IT-based services for the local population.

The statement added that as a special project for the UT, the Central government has approved the Kochi-Lakshadweep submarine optical fibre connectivity project.

The project will be completed in October 2023 and would lead to an increase in the bandwidth of Lakshadweep from 1.71 to 100 gigabits/second.

