Lalan Singh campaigns for Anant Singh's wife in Mokama

Patna, Oct 26 JD-U national President Lalan Singh on Wednesday campaigned for jailed 'Bahubali' leader Anant Singh's wife, Neelam Devi, who is contesting the November 3 Mokama Assembly seat bypoll.

Sources have said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also campaign for her.

Lalan Singh said that Neelam Devi will win with a big margin from Mokama, breaking all previous records.

In the 2020 Assembly election, he had campaigned in Mokama against Anant Singh, who was the RJD candidate then, and won the seat. Lalan Singh was in NDA then and had a sour political relationship with Anant Singh.

After the changed political equations, Lalan Singh and Anant Singh are now together. The Mokama seat fell vacant after Anant Singh was convicted by MLA-MLC court of Patna in an AK-47 rifle and hand grenade case and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment around three months ago.

Lalan Singh, who is the MP from Munger, has sizable number of supporters in Mokama as well. Besides, Anant Singh held the seat for the last 17 years, and thus, the chances of his wife's victory seem bright.

When Lalan Singh reached Mokama for the road show, Neelam Devi touched his feet and took his blessings. Lalan Singh, along with Neelam Devi and former Law Minister Kartikeya Singh, were present in the road show.

"The way people are supporting us, the victory for the grand alliance candidate is sure now. You would see on November 6 when the result of the bypoll comes out, Neelam Devi will break all previous records. BJP candidates are neither in the race in Mokama nor in Gopalganj. They will be defeated by a big margin," he said.

Neelam Devi is contesting against the BJP's Sonam Devi, wife of another strongman also named Lalan Singh.

