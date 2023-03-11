Land-for-job scam: Tejashwi to skip CBI's probe, seeks more time

New Delhi, March 11 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has sought more time from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to join the probe in connection with the land-for-job scam, citing his wife's health issues.

The CBI had summoned him to join the probe on Saturday to record his statement in the case.

Earlier, the RJD leader was summoned to join the probe on March 4 which he missed. Now, the probe agency will send him a third summons in the coming days.

The CBI had recently grilled former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad in the matter.

In its case, the CBI has alleged that the accused, in conspiracy with the then GM and CPO of the Central Railways, engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of close relatives of the Lalu family.

It had registered a case against Lalu Prasad, the then union Railway Minister, his wife Rabri Devi, two daughters and 15 others, including unknown public servants and private persons.

"During 2004-2009, Yadav had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members in lieu of appointment of substitutes in Group 'D' posts in different Zones of Railways," the official said.

A number of residents of Patna themselves or through their family members sold and gifted their land in favour of the family members of Yadav and a private company controlled by Yadav and his family.

"No advertisement or any public notice was issued for such appointment of substitutes in Zonal Railways, yet the appointees who were residents of Patna were appointed as Substitutes in different Zonal Railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur.

