Law and order disturbed in state: Tamil Nadu BJP chief

Hours after two Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionaries were arrested for allegedly harassing a Chennai police constable during DMK public meeting, Tamil Nadu Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai on Wednesday slammed the state government, saying the incident shows how the law and order is "disturbed" in the state.

Annamalai further claimed that the FIR in the case was lodged after the BJP and other parties raised the issue following the arrested of the accused.

"In Chennai Virugambakkam, two DMK youth wing cadres molested a woman police officer, BJP and other parties raised this issue but no FIR was filed after two days. Yesterday, an FIR was filed and both were arrested. This shows how law and order is disturbed in the state," the state BJP said while addressing the media persons here at the party office.

Hitting out at the Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jaiswal, Annamalai said, "He should give an explanation why the FIR in the case was lodged after 48 hours."

The accused identified as Praveen and Ekkambaram were arrested by the Chennai police on Wednesday under sections 353,354 IPC r/w 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 1998.

On Sunday, a complaint was lodged by the woman constable at the Valasaravakkam Police Station in this regard.

In her complaint, the woman constable mentioned that she was harassed by two DMK youth wing members identified as Praveen and Ekambaram during the event. However, when the policemen went to arrest the two, they were stopped by DMK members.

Meanwhile, DMK also suspended Praveen and Ekkambaram from the DMK Youth wing for anti-party activities.

While responding to former fellow party leader Gayathri Raghuram's statement that women are safe under state BJP chief, Annamalai said that it is not "true".

"It is not true. I do not have any sadness if she goes out from our party," he said.

Gayathri Raghuram on Tuesday resigned from the party alleging the party of not 'respecting' women and providing 'equal' opportunity.

"I have taken the decision with a heavy heart to resign from TN BJP for not giving opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights & respect for women. Under Annamalai's leadership, women are not safe. I feel better to be trolled as an outsider," she tweeted.

Annamalai also said that various members from 16 organisations joined the party on Wednesday including Tamilaga Dalith Katchi leader Dalith Kudimagan.

( With inputs from ANI )

