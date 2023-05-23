Law and order has collapsed in Goa: LoP

Panaji, May 23 With incidents of opening fire on the police by robbers, or a woman being robbed of her gold ornaments being reported on Monday, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Goa Assembly, Yuri Alemao, said on Tuesday that the law and order situation has collapsed in the coastal state.

On Monday, miscreants attempted to break into a house and rob a senior citizen. They fired two shots when they saw the police approaching to nab them and fled from the spot. A case of a woman being robbed of her gold chain was also reported on Monday.

"There is complete collapse of law and order in the state. The incidents of firing shots at the police by robbers and the daylight gold chain snatching clearly give a signal that the police department has been reduced to a spineless force," Alemao said.

