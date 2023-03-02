LDF wins 14 seats in local body bypolls in Kerala

By ANI | Published: March 2, 2023 05:35 AM 2023-03-02T05:35:51+5:30 2023-03-02T11:10:02+5:30

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has won 14 of the 28 local body seats in 12 districts of Kerala where bypolls were held.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) won 12 seats, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 2 seats and independent candidates won 4 seats in the bypolls held on Tuesday.

UDF captured 5 seats from LDF while NDA captured 1 seat from LDF.

UDF captured wards from LDF in Kollam corporation and Sulthan Bathery municipality.

Elections were held to Kollam corporation, Sulthan Bathery municipal corporation, Alathur in Palakkad district Panchayat, Talikkulam block panchayat in Talikkulam, Sreekandapuram municipal corporation and in 24 panchayat wards.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

