Leadership issue among opposition to be discussed at opportune time: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi, April 6 Opposition parties on Thursday said that the issue of leadership for 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be decided at an appropriate time and that they are all united on issues of common cause.

Addressing a joint press conference by 19 opposition parties, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that there should not be an obsession over the leadership among opposition parties.

"The issue of leadership will arise when the time is ripe. It will be a collective decision," Kharge added.

"We will unitedly fight polls as people are fed up with Modi government's policies," Kharge said.

To a question on BJP attacking Congress over dynasty politics, Kharge said that since 1998, no Gandhi family member has been either a prime minister or a minister.

"Gandhi family has been agitating over people's issues for the past many years while others are enjoying themselves," Kharge said.

He further said that all issues to be raised during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls would be discussed when the time is ripe.

Bharath Rashtra Samithi leader K Keshava Rao said that though his party has been politically distant from the Congress, they are with the main opposition party on certain issues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor