Lebanon eases Covid measures

Beirut, April 5 Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad announced that the Covid-19 measures have been eased amid a remarkable drop in infections in the country.

The Covid-19 ministerial committee cancelled all measures imposed on restaurants and cafes with regard to the number of clients they are allowed to receive, Xinhua news agency quoted Abiad as saying.

The committee also exempted restaurants' customers and employees from being vaccinated or possessing negative PCR tests, but restaurants must be allowed to conduct necessary tests in the event of suspicious cases, Abiad said.

The Health Minister added that travellers do not have to conduct the PCR test at the Beirut airport, but they should do the test before arrival unless they were fully vaccinated with three Covid-19 vaccine shots.

The total number of Covid-19 infections in Lebanon currently stands at 1,092,995 with 10,314 deaths.

