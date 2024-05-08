Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi ‘Cheated’ Andhra Pradesh for 10 Years, Says Y S Sharmila

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila asserted on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "ineligible" to enter the state as he has allegedly "cheated" it for the past 10 years.

Sharmila accused Modi of insincerely expressing concern for Andhra Pradesh, suggesting that his motives are driven by the upcoming simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

"You are ineligible to enter the state. First seek the forgiveness of Andhra Pradesh people. For 10 years you have cheated the state and now you are shedding crocodile tears," she said, addressing a press conference in Kadapa.

Presenting a radio as a symbolic gesture, the APCC chief announced her intention to send it as a gift to the Prime Minister, inviting him to tune in to the "Mann ki Baat" of the Telugu people from the state. Criticizing the Prime Minister's recent frequent visits, Sharmila asserted that his motives were politically driven, suggesting they were tied to the upcoming polls rather than genuine efforts toward the state's development.

Following two consecutive meetings in Andhra Pradesh on May 6, Modi is scheduled to engage in two additional election-related activities in the state on Wednesday, marking a total of four campaign events within a week leading up to the polling day on May 13.