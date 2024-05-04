Lok Sabha Election 2024: Russian Chess Legend Garry Kasparov's Take on Rahul Gandhi's Love for Chess, Says "Win Raebareli First..."

Garry Kasparov a famous chess player who is known for keeping his views on x (Formerly Known as Twitter, has given his thoughts on Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's interest in the game, suggesting that he should focus on winning in Raebareli before chasing higher political goals. This comes after a Rahul Gandhi's viral video where he mentioned that Russian grandmaster Kasparov as his favorite chess player. He linked his strategies of chess to those of politics and highlighting his skills in the game.

Kasparov got involved unexpectedly after a user on social media platform X made a sarcastic comment. The user playfully suggested that it was a relief that neither Kasparov nor another chess great, Vishwanathan Anand, had to compete with Gandhi's supposed chess genius. "Traditional dictates that you should first win from Rae Bareli before challenging for the top," wrote Kasparov, adding a touch of wit to his counsel. The 61-year-old, known for his outspoken criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, currently resides in Croatia.

Feel so relieved that @Kasparov63 and @vishy64theking retired early and didn’t have to face the greatest chess genius of our times. #RandomThoughts — GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) May 3, 2024

Congress member Rahul Gandhi recently filed his nomination from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and is also contesting from Wayanad in Kerala. He has frequently compared chess and politics, praising Kasparov as a "non-linear thinker" in the strategic field.