Lokayukta raid on K'taka BJP MLA's son: Rs 7.62 cr found at houses, raids continue

Bengaluru, March 3 Continuing with raids after catching BJP MLA's son red-handed while accepting Rs 40 lakh bribe, the Lokayukta authorities have recovered Rs 7.62 crore in his and his aides' residences, sources confirmed on Friday, adding that raids are going on at MLA's places.

Lokayukta sleuths have found the cash at the residence and office of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son, Prashanth, who worked as the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chief Accountant.

The authorities have arrested five persons in this connection, including Prashanth.

Siddesh, a relative of Prashanth, accountant Surendra, and two others named Nicholas and Gangadhar, who came to hand over the cash of Rs 40 lakh have been arrested, Lokayukta sources said.

The accused will be produced before the Lokayukta Special Court and will be taken into their custody for further probe.

The raids have also been conducted at the residence and office of BJP MLA from Channagiri constituency, Madal Virupakshappa at K.M.V. Mansion in Sanjaynagar locality of Bengaluru. The authorities have seized documents and other evidence from the residences.

Prashanth was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta while accepting Rs 40 lakh bribe on Thursday.

The development is seen as a serious setback to the ruling BJP. The incident has come to light at a time when the opposition is launching attacks of "40 per cent commission" and kickbacks in government tenders. Congress has stated that the raids proved their allegations of corruption and commission charges.

Prashanth had demanded Rs 80 lakh bribe in connection with a tender process and was caught while accepting Rs 40 lakh at his office.

The complaint was filed regarding the allotment of tender for providing raw materials to the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). Prashath's father Madal Virupakshappa is the Chairman of KSDL.

The authorities are preparing to question BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa as the bribe money was received on behalf of Chairman of KSDL for raw material procurement tender.

The Lokayukta has lodged a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and taken up the investigation.

Sources explained that Prashanth was an accused in a Rs 55 crore misappropriation case in Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KIRDL). Prashanth and two others were suspended by the government and the case was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The case in this regard was lodged at Surathkal police station.

