LS adjourned briefly amid Oppn uproar

New Delhi, Dec 20 The Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned for 15 minutes till 12 p.m. following the protests by the opposition parties demanding the removal of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Misra.

The opposition members started sloganeering and protested soon after the House assembled at 11 a.m., but Speaker Om Birla initiated the question hour.

The Speaker appealed to the agitating members to go back to their seats and allow the House to function properly.

"I urge you all to go back to your seats as the members have been raising important issues in the House, you also join them and raise important issues of your constituencies. You must act as per the decorum of the House and you represent the world's largest democracy, you are expected to maintain order in the House. I will give you all a fair chance and time to raise your issues, please go back to your seats," Birla appealed.

Meanwhile, when the chair called the name for Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, he instead of the question listed, said that the Minister (Ajay Kumar Misra) must be sacked, Birla reminded him that it was not related to what has been listed by him and moved to the other members.

The Speaker again appealed to the protesting opposition members, who were in the Well, to return to their seats and asked them not to display the placards. Not heeding to the Speaker's appeal the opposition MPs continued their sloganeering in the Well, after which the Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes till 12 p.m.

Amid the din, the question hour continued for 45 minutes and questions related to the Ministry of Culture, Skill Development, Environment, Forest and Climate change and Ministry of Education were answered by the respective Ministers.

