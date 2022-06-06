LS bypolls: SP candidates file nominations

Lucknow, June 6 The Samajwadi Party has fielded Dharmendra Yadav from the Azamgarh constituency and Asim Raza from Rampur to fight the Lok Sabha bypolls.

Dharmendra Yadav, a cousin of Akhilesh Yadav, is a former MP from Badaun. Azim Raza, meanwhile, is a close associate of senior SP MLA Mohd Azam Khan.

Both filed their nominations on Monday.

The BJP has fielded Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua from Azamgarh and Ghanshyam Lodhi from Rampur.

The BSP has fielded Guddu Jamali from Azamgarh, but has not fielded any candidate from Rampur.

The Congress is not contesting the Lok Sabha bypolls.

Monday was the last date of filing nomination. The bypolls are going to be held on June 23 and the counting of votes will take place on June 26.

