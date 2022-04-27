Madhya Pradesh Minister rejects Digvijay Singh's claim of 'BJP scripting stone-pelting incidents'

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang rejected senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh's accusation that Bharatiya Janata Party "scripts stone-pelting incidents by paying Muslim boys".

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Singh had previously claimed that he had received some complaints regarding the allegation of the "BJP scripting stone-pelting" though he has not verified them.

"I have received a few complaints, which I have not verified yet, but as per these complaints, some people from the BJP themselves pay poor Muslim boys to throw stones," Singh said during a press conference in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The Madhya Pradesh Minster for Medical Education Vishwas Sarang rubbished the accusation of Digvijaya Singh by terming it baseless and false.

Sarang also questioned the intentions behind his statement, saying "how could you level such charges when you are saying that you do not have proof".

He further claimed that "the BJP is a party that stops riots, and not the one that promotes communal violence."

"These are political statements made for advancing the politics of appeasement. Congress has a history of fuelling riots to gain power," he added.

Singh's statement came days after violence erupted in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh following a stone-pelting incident during a Ram-Navami procession on April 10.

Several people, including police personnel, were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during the procession. The stone-pelting started at the beginning of the procession leaving around four persons injured, including a police inspector.

( With inputs from ANI )

