Madras HC to give verdict on AIADMK general secretary polls on March 24

Chennai, March 19 A single bench of the Madras High Court on Sunday said that it will hear the petition against the AIADMK general secretary elections on March 22 and the verdict on whether elections are to be conducted will be given on March 24.

The elections to the AIADMK general secretary are scheduled for March 26 and counting will be done on March 27.

The single judge of the Madras High Court asked why the election was announced when a case related to the resolutions was pending in the court... Justice Kumaresh Babu of the Madras High Court, however, said that all election procedures can be conducted.

The Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) side during the argument said that the voter list of the party was long prepared and that the party cannot function without conducting elections.

