Maghar town was hell during previous govt, we turned it into heaven: CM Yogi Adityanath

Sant Kabir Nagar (Uttar Pradesh)[India], May 3 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the town of Maghar, which had virtually become a hell has been turned into heaven by the double-engine government.

While addressing a public meeting, CM Yogi said, "The town of Maghar which had become hell has become heaven under our double-engine government. Death in Maghar used to mean direct hell during those days, but Saint Kabir changed that notion. The double-engine government has set up Saint Kabir Academy to promote research on his values and ideals, including social equality and harmony".

Six years back, mals used to die after swallowing the water of the Aami River, today it is clean, pure, and uninterrupted, stated CM Yogi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the current state government does not discriminate between people.

"We did not discriminate among people when it came to development. We did not look at one's caste or religion to provide the benefits of the government's schemes. The previous governments allowed firing at farmers and shut down the Munderwa Sugar Mill. We reopened it and it has become a medium of respect for the farmers here", CM Yogi remarked.

Speaking about infrastructural development, CM Yogi said, "The Link Expressway of Purvanchal Expressway goes to Gorakhpur via Sant Kabir Nagar. An industrial corridor will be built here with the setting of plants new employment opportunities will also be created".

CM Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh in the last six years and India in the last nine years, have witnessed exponential changes. India under the leadership of PM Modi has got the ability to lead on the global stage, pointed out CM Yogi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath added further, "People will feel that the CM himself is coming to campaign in the municipal elections. Yes, I am coming because the money will be sent from Delhi and Lucknow and we want the money to be put to the best use in the interest of the public. There was money even before 2017, but the poor did not get houses. Money was squandered. It went to the pockets of a few for 70 years. Otherwise, every poor person would have had a toilet and a house by now. There would have been proper arrangements for drainage in urban areas."

Launching an attack on the previous government, the CM said, "Before 2017, people belonging to a particular party used to demand extortion from traders at gunpoint. We give a security insurance cover of Rs 10 lakhs by forming a Traders Welfare Board. Today no goon has a pistol in his hand rather the youths of the state carry a tablet in their hand".

The first phase of municipal elections in the state will be held on May 4.

