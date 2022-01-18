Maha Cong chief Nana Patole says "can beat, abuse Modi"; later clarifies saying he was referring to local goon

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has landed himself in a controversy after a viral news clip showed him saying that he could beat Modi and abuse him.

He, however, later issued a clarification and said that he was referring to a local goon who shares his surname with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a viral news clip, Patole can be heard speaking in Marathi to a group of villagers in Bhandara district. He said, "I have been in politics for the past 30 years. Being a politician, I never favoured anybody. I helped each and everyone who came to me. That's why I can hit Modi and abuse him."

However, it is not clear when this video was filmed.

After this video went viral on social media, several BJP leaders lashed out at the Congress party and Patole, questioning their respect and honour for the post of Prime Minister.

Praveen Darekar, Opposition leader in Maharashtra Legislative Council, said, "Though the Congress party is not in power, people respect and honour the members of the party. By giving such a controversial statement, it undermines the glory of Congress."

After the video went viral, Patole, who was in Bhandara district, said that he was not referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but was talking about a local goon.

"A few villagers had complained to me about a local goon. I was talking about a local goon named Modi. I am well aware of the dignity of the post of the prime minister and I have not said anything against PM Narendra Modi," said Patole.

( With inputs from ANI )

