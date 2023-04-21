Maharashtra: Expelled Uddhav Thackeray group leader Balasaheb Chandore to join Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 : Expelled Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Pune district president Balasaheb Chandore will join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday.

Several other leaders of Pune and other parts of Maharashtra will join the Shinde on Friday evening.

It is pertinent to mention that the Eknath Shinde-led 'rebellion' group of over 40 MLAs in June last year ultimately toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

On February 17, the Election Commission ordered that the Eknath Shinde camp of the Shiv Sena will retain the official name and the bow and arrow symbol of the party.

