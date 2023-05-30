Main accused held for smuggling ganja is associated with Bajrang Dal, claims Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal, May 30 Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh claimed that one of the two accused arrested for allegedly smuggling marijuana in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district was 'associated' with right wing Bajrang Dal.

The Congress leader said arrested person Sundaram Tiwari, who was arrested by Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Sunday with 10 kg cannabis at Uchehra railway station under Satna district, "is an office-bearer of Bajrang Dal".

Digvijaya has shared some photographs of Sundaram Tiwari (21) with Madhya Pradesh BJP President V.D. Sharma on his official Twitter handle. The Congress leader has also tagged RSS head Mohan Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an answer from them.

"Bajrang Dal's Panna district co-convenor Sundaram Tiwari has been caught by Railway police for smuggling ganja. Is smuggling of cannabis a is a cultural act? Chief of RSS and Bajrang Dal should give reply on this matter," Digvijaya's social media post read.

Further, he also hit out at the Prime Minister saying the latter has "misused the name Lord Bajrang Bali for such people". "He (PM Modi) should apologise for using Bajrang Bali's name for such people," the Congress leader made this statement while referring to a controversy broke out in the name of Bajrang Bali during Karnataka assembly poll concluded recently.

Sundaram Tiwari, a resident of Panna district, along with one of his associates Raja Chaurasia, was arrested for allegedly smuggling ganja on Sunday. RPF has claimed that around 22 kg ganja worth Rs 1.7 lakh was recovered from their possession.

"The accused have been arrested and booked under Section 8/20 of NDPS act and the case has been handed over to GRP for further investigation," a senior RPF official told the Press.

tried to speak to MP BJP media in-charge Ashish Agrawal on Digvijaya's accusation, however, he is yet to react to the issue.



