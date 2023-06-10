Malayalam actor Bheeman Reghu to ditch BJP for CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram, June 10 Malayalam actor Bheeman Reghu, who has more than 400 films to his credit, has decided to quit BJP and switch over to the CPI(M).

The now-69-year-old Reghu got his space in the Malayalam films in 1982 for his striking resemblance to the then hugely popular actor Jayan who died while attempting a daredevil scene in the film 'Kolilakkam' in 1980.

Though he failed to elicit the popularity that Jayan enjoyed, the police officer-turned-actor soon became a sought-after villain in numerous films and later bagged some comedy roles and is billed as a successful actor.

In 2016, he surprised many when he contested as a BJP candidate in a triangular contest from the Pathanapuram Assembly constituency in Kollam district against sitting film actor-turned-legislator K.B.Ganesh Kumar and hugely popular actor Jagdeesh.

Ganesh won an easy victory and after that Reghu was only seen in films and the decision his decision to switch over to the CPI(M) comes a few days after veteran director Rajasenan, who was also a BJP candidate in the 2016 Assembly polls, joined the CPI(M) last week.

Reghu, who by now has already appreciated Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for being able to do a lot for Kerala, is now waiting for his return from the AUS and Cuba trip next week.

