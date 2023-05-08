Mamata announces ban on screening of 'The Kerala Story' in Bengal

Kolkata, May 8 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a ban on the screening of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' in the state.

She also instructed Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi to take the necessary steps to ensure the imposition of the ban.

"Certain scenes in the film can affect peace and harmony in West Bengal. So, we have decided to ban its screening everywhere in the state. The decision has been taken to maintain peace and harmony," the Chief Minister told mediapersons on Monday.

While announcing the ban, she also took a dig at the Left government in Kerala for not taking a similar step.

"I do not support CPI(M). I want to speak about people. CPI(M) has a clandestine understanding with the BJP. Instead of just criticising the film, the Kerala government should have taken a similar step," Banerjee said.

She also said that certain political parties are playing with fire.

"They are trying to create division among the people on the basis of religion and caste. That is why 'The Kashmir Files' was made just to malign the people of a particular community. And now we have 'The Kerala Story', which is yet another untrue story with distorted facts," she said.

Banerjee also said that she has information about plans to come out with 'The Bengal Files' next.

