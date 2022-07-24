Mamata Banerjee breaking all records of corruption: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, July 24 Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister, BJP leader and union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that Mamata Banerjee is breaking all records of corruption and the TMC stands for "The Mountain of Corruption".

Thakur was referring to the arrest of West Bengal Commerce and Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee by ED in connection with the recruitment irregularities in West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) when he was the state Education Minister.

"Under Mamata Banerjee's rule, chit fund scam and coal scam took place. Now teachers scam has happened, if Rs 21 crore is found at her colleague's house, then imagine how big a scam will be," Thakur said, adding that the "TMC" stands for "The Mountain of Corruption".

He alleged that corruption is running rampant in Banerjee's party and government, and her ministers are given a free hand to indulge in corruption.

"There is a competition going on between the TMC and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who do more corruption. (Arvind) Kejriwal ji has not kept any department with him, but by allocating departments to the rest of the ministers, he has given full freedom to loot," Thakur said.

Referring to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP leader said, "Those who used to talk against corruption earlier, after coming into politics got involved in corruption so much that they are not able to answer today."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor