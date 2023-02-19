Mamata govt has turned 'Shiksha' into 'Ashiksha': Dharmendra Pradhan attacks TMC

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, attacked the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Bengal government over the alleged scams in state recruitments.

Talking to reporters here in Kolkata, Pradhan said, "In Mamata Banerjee government, 'Shiksha' (education) has been turned into 'Ashiksha' (lack of education). They (TMC) see education as 'tolabazi' and cut money."

"Scams happened during the state recruitments, and even in mid-day meal scheme. The people have seen all this," he added.

Notably, former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee are facing a probe into the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.

Last year, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against eight accused including Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee in the Teachers' Recruitment Scam in West Bengal before the PMLA Special Court, Kolkata.

( With inputs from ANI )

