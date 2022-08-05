Mamata meets PM Modi, raises issue of GST dues

New Delhi, Aug 5 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who's on a four-day visit to the national capital, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latters's residence here on Friday.

Sources said that during the meeting, many important issues were discussed between the two leaders, including the outstanding GST payment to the state, for which the Prime Minister also assured to find a solution.

During her visit, Banerjee may also call on President Droupadi Murmu besides attending a meeting of NITI Aayog on August 7.

Earlier on Friday, Banerjee met all the Trinamool Congress MPs and discussed the proceedings of the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Banerjee, who will be in Delhi till August 8, is also likely to meet some opposition leaders.

