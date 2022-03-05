Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Manipur experiences 28.19% turnout till 11 am in the second phase

28.19 percent voter turn out has been recorded in Manipur second phase, till 11 am. Here is the district-wise turnout in the assembly polls: -Thoubal 29.55% -Chandel 28.24% -Ukhrul 30.66% -Senapati 27.86% -Tamenglong 20.41% -Jiribam 32.68%.

Meanwhile, Today on 5th March Manipur is undergoing its second phase of assembly elections, which will cover the districts like Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST) and Nungba (ST). Earlier the polling for the second phase was going to be held on 3rd March but EC has changed it to 5th March. However the polling of the first phase has been concluded on 28 February, in which it covered Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keisamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishenpur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Thanlon (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST) and Singhat (ST) district.