Manipur minister, NPP leader Letpao Haokip joins BJP

New Delhi, Dec 29 Manipur Minister for youth affairs and sports Letpao Haokip on Wednesday joined the BJP. Haokip is elected to the Manipur Assembly from the National People's Party (NPP).

He joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister and BJP's Manipur election in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, party spokesperson and state in-charge Sambit Patra, Rajya Sabha member and head of party media Anil Baluni and Sanjay Mayukh at party headquarters here.

Welcoming Haokip into the party, Yadav said, "In the last five years, the BJP government in Manipur has implemented several public welfare schemes on ground following the good governance model under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Once Manipur suffered due to misrule and corruption of the Congress government, regular bandhs, and the people felt that good governance is necessary for the development of the state. The BJP has delivered development in the last five years."

"Today people from all sections of the society, who are committed to move ahead on the path of development of Manipur, are joining the BJP. I welcome Haokip in the BJP," Yadav said.

After joining the BJP, Haokip said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that Northeast and Manipur will be developed. The Prime Minister is taking the country to a new height with his mantra of 'sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas'."

In August, former Manipur Congress president Govindas Konthoujam joined BJP. "Work to ensure party victory with a huge majority in next year's Assembly polls," Konthoujam had said after joining the party.

Manipur Assembly election will be held along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab in February-March next year.

