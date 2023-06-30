"Manipur needs peace..." Rahul Gandhi after meeting Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 30 : After meeting the Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Manipur needs peace, adding that he would do whatever he can to restore peace in the state.

Rahul Gandhi who is on a two-day visit to violence-hit Manipur from Thursday met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Friday in Imphal.

Talking to the reporters after meeting the Governor, he said, "Manipur needs peace. I want peace to be restored here. I visited some relief camps, and there are deficiencies in these relief camps, the government should work on this. I'm ready to do whatever I can for the peace of the state".

Earlier, in the day, the Congress leader arrived at a relief camp in Manipur's Moirang to meet people affected by violence in the northeastern staying there. He was seen conversing with people there, enquiring about their health and well-being.

The Congress leader in an Instagram post mentioned that it was heartbreaking to see and listen to the plight of those who have lost loved ones and homes due to the violence in Manipur.

"There is a cry for help in the face of every brother, sister and child I meet," he said appealing for peace in the state.

Following his visit to the relief camps in Moirang, Rahul Gandhi will be back in Imphal where he will meet civil society organisation leaders, United Naga Council's leaders, 10 like-minded political parties and women leaders, Manipur Congress president, Keisham Meghachandra said.

The Congress leader on Thursday met violence-affected people in Manipur's Churachandpur on the first day of his two-day visit to the state that has seen ethnic violence.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet earlier said Manipur needs healing and peace has to be the only priority.

"I came to listen to all my brothers and sisters of Manipur. People of all communities are very welcoming and loving. It's very unfortunate that the government is stopping me. Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority," he said.

Ethnic clashes broke out in the State nearly two months ago on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

