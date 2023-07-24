Manipur violence : Security tightened in Mizoram ahead of Tuesday’s ‘Solidarity March’

Aizawl/Imphal, July 24 Ahead of Tuesday’s ‘Solidarity March’ to be organised by the NGOs Coordination Committee (NCC) in Aizawl in support of the Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur, security measures have been significantly strengthened in Mizoram to ensure the procession remained incident free and without any communal flare-up.

Officials said that Mizoram Director General of Police Anil Shukla held a security review meeting with senior police officers late on Monday evening and meticulously assessed the security arrangements and deployments of additional forces.

After the meeting, Mizoram Police tweeted: "The present situation and all the measures taken to ensure the safety and security of Manipuri and Meitei community people in various parts of Mizoram were also thoroughly reviewed".

Officials said that the DGP has issued clear directives to ensure proper deployment, patrolling, and vigilance across all districts, with special focus on vulnerable areas, to prevent any untoward incidents.

Emphasising the need for an adequate number of reserve forces, along with vehicles and officers, he stressed on the significance of prompt deployment and response in case of any untoward incidents within their designated areas.

"The Mizoram Police, in close collaboration with administrative officials, is maintaining a vigilant watch on the situation. Our senior police officers and all personnel on the ground are diligently working to ensure the safety and security of the Manipuri and Meitei people residing in various parts of Mizoram," an official statement said.

The NGOs Coordination Committee comprising major civil society organisations in Mizoram, including the Young Mizo Association (YMA), the Mizoram Upa (senior citizens) Pawl, the Mizo Hmeichhe (women) Insuihkhawm Pawl, and two prominent students' organisations - the Mizo Zirlai Pawl and the Mizo Students' Union, would organise a ‘Solidarity March’ in support of the Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur.

Meanwhile, YMA General Secretary Lalnuntluanga issued a statement appealing to the Meitei community people residing in Aizawl and other parts of Mizoram not to worry but to maintain a sense of serenity in light of Tuesday's Solidarity March.

"The 'Solidarity March' aims to express support for our brothers and sisters in Manipur.

The YMA also urges the Manipur government to take necessary measures to ensure their well-being and security," the statement said.

Meanwhile, after the issuance of an “advisory” by the Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association (PAMRA) last week, around 280 Meitei community people in Mizoram left the state for Manipur. Around 2,000 non-tribal Meitei families from Manipur and Assam have been living in various places of Mizoram, including Aizawl, for many years and are engaged in various government and non–government works, studies, and business. --

