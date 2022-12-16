Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in LS for discussion on India-China border situation

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the situation at the border with China.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a detailed discussion on the grave situation at the border with China in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh," Tewari stated in his letter to Seceretary-General, Lok Sabha.

On Thursday, Tewari had also given an adjournment motion in the Lower House to discuss the "grave situation at the border with China in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh".

The Congress MP asked the government for a detailed discussion over the border situation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday informed both Houses of parliament that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control in Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo but they went back to their locations due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders.

The Defence Minister assured that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it". Singh also displayed confidence that "this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in the brave effort".

Explaining the incident, the Minister said: "I would like to brief this august House about an incident on our border in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, 2022."

"On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," said Singh.

He further said "the scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides", and clarified that "there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side". "Due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations," Singh said.

As a follow-up of the incident, the Minister further said, local commander in the area held a "flag meeting with his counterpart on December 11, 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms".

"The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels," Singh said.

The Minister also assured the Houses that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it".

"I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort," the Minister added as he spoke separately in both Houses on the same statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor