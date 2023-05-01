'Mann Ki Baat' a testimony to how a leader can motivate nation into action: Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 1 : Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' shows how much a leader can motivate a nation into action through inspiring words

The Governor was addressing a special event held at the Raj Bhavan in connection with the broadcast of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

"Such a series of inspiring talks on a monthly basis where the audience consisted mostly of young people is unprecedented in our history. Earlier in the last century, Franklin Roosevelt, the 32nd President of the United States had regularly broadcast Fireside chats to communicate his proposals directly to the American public, but they are known to have numbered only around 30. Mann Ki Baat, which touches a century today, is a testimony to how much a leader can motivate a nation into action through his inspiring words," Kerala Governor said on Sunday.

He further said that PM Modi's musings on development, progress, education, welfare and a host of other matters have inspired our people like never before and awakened them towards the realm of positive action.

He also said that Mann Ki Baat has been lending a voice to the desires, dreams and optimism of over 130 crore Indians.

"It has been a tonic to stimulate the idea of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas Sabka Prayas, he said.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan, who was also present at the event, said that there is no other programme in the world where the head of the government interacts directly with the people.

He also said that Mann ki Baat brings to the fore the greatness of the common people who live life differently.

Padma awardees, personalities mentioned in episodes of Mann Ki Baat, National Balashri Award winners, and young writers selected for the Prime Minister's 'Yuva' scheme were present at the event.

Padma Shri awardees Lakshmikutty Amma, C I Isaac, Former DGP T P Senkumar, Justice (Retd) Hariharan Nair, former vice-chancellors G Gopakumar, Jancy James, producer G Suresh Kumar, actors Krishnakumar, Menaka and Praveena, director Major Ravi, playback singer G Venugopal and Bharatiya Vicharakendram director R Sanjay were among those present.

The Governor also inaugurated a special exhibition curated by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC).

The Mann ki Baat event at Raj Bhavan was jointly orgzed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its various departments. Senior officials of Doordarshan, AIR, Press Information Bureau, and CBC participated in the programme.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

The Prime Minister in his 100th episode, recounted many of the inspirational themes and stories that had been a part of the previous episodes - Selfies with daughter, the enterprising use of the lotus fibre, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, the Swachh Bharat movement, love for Khadi, nature, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Amrit Sarovar and much more.

He recalled reading thousands of messages from the people of the country and the experience to view one or the other wonderful mfestation of the countrymen each month. He symbolised the program as a matter of faith, of worship, or Vrat, a Thaal of Prasad at the feet of God in the form of Janata-Janardan, the people.

