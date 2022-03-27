'Mann Ki Baat': PM says Jyotirao Phule, Ambedkar fought persistently against discrimination, inequality

New Delhi, March 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar fought persistently against discrimination and inequality.

Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme - 'Mann Ki Baat', he said that Mahatma Phule opened schools for girls and raised his voice against female infanticide. Phule also launched large campaigns to get rid of the water crisis.

The Prime Minister further made reference to Jyotirao Phule's wife Savitribai Phule who played a significant role in the formation of many social institutions. "As a teacher and a social reformer, she also made the society aware and encouraged it. Together they founded the Satyashodhak Samajathey made efforts for the empowerment of the people and we can clearly see the influence of Mahatma Phule in the work of Babasaheb Ambedkar who used to say that the development of any society can be assessed by looking at the status of women in that society," Prime Minister Modi said.

Taking inspiration from the life of Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Modi exhorted all the parents and guard to ensure education for their daughters while in order to increase the enrollment of girls in schools.

"The 'Kanya Shiksha Pravesh Utsav' has also been started a few days ago with focus on bringing back to school those girls who missed their studies for some reason," he added.

He also urged the listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat' to visit the places associated with Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar. "You will get to learn a lot there."

Referring to the upcoming festivals of Navratri, Gudi Padwa and Ramadan, the Prime Minister urged the people to celebrate these festivals by including everyone together and strengthening India's diversity.

