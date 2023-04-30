'Mann ki Baat' set new narrative, celebrates achievements of common man: BJP's Tarun Chugh

New Delhi [India], April 30 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' has set a new narrative in the country which celebrates achievements of the common man.

Chugh said a new world record has been set as the Prime Minister addressed the 100th episode of the programme.

The BJP leader said the programme has built an intense connection between the PM and the people and helped boost his international stature as it is telecast in 11 foreign languages simultaneously.

"The entire nation is grateful to the Prime Minister for disseminating the achievements and aspirations of the common man on the national platform," said Chugh.

He said examples of personal initiatives from Kashmir to Kanyakumari with a message from the Prime Minister have inspired the entire nation since 2014 when the first programme was aired.

Be it fight against Covid or call for 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Chugh said PM Modi has made exemplary efforts through this programme to inspire the nation.

PM Modi's monthly radio programme completed its 100th episode on Sunday.

The programme was broadcasted live across the country and in various parts of the world including the United Nations Headquarters.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

A study was conducted regarding the impact of Mann Ki Baat on the lives of the people.

The study showed that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions.

