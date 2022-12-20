Manoj Jha moves Suspension of Business Notice to discuss "partisan" role of NHRC

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha moved a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule-267 to discuss the "partisan" role of organisations like the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday.

While referring to the recent Bihar Hooch tragedy in Saran where the death toll rose to 72 (as on December 18), Jha said that the deaths due to the consumption of illicit liquor disturbed everyone and alleged that NHRC has not made any visits to the place where these hooch tragedies occurred.

"The deaths on account of consumption of such illicit liquor disturb us all. But so far we have not heard of the NHRC making visits following hooch tragedies in Gujarat, MP, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states ruled by BJP. Such a brazenly partisan approach is eroding the credibility of NHRC besides encroaching upon issues which is fundamentally a state subject," Manoj Jha said in his letter.

In his letter to Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Manoj Jha said that the preparation and distribution of illicit liquor in any part of India is a matter of collective national concern.

He further added, "We also did not come across the similar approach of NHRC following the 'Morbi Bridge Tragedy' on 30 October 2022. It is in this backdrop that I request you to kindly suspend all other business listed for the day by invoking rule-29 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States' and the house must have a wider discussion on the grossly partisan role of organisations like NHRC which undermines the neatly delineated constitutional scheme of things."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor