Massive strikes to hit Britain during Christmas season

London, Dec 17 The UK faces weeks of massive strikes during the Christmas season by transport and postal workers, nurses, and border guards.

A wave of industrial action began on Tuesday, with more than 40,000 members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) walking out for 48 hours. Three more weeks of disruption are set to follow, reports Xinhua news agency.

Britain's National Railway said due to various industrial actions, there will be a reduced train service until January 8, 2023, with "significant disruption expected across the rail network".

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) also said there would be strikes on December 23 and 24, some of the busiest days for pre-Christmas deliveries.

Meanwhile, the Public and Commercial Service (PCS) union has announced that Civil Service industrial action in late December will impact Border Force services. Travellers who are planning to enter the UK during the proposed strike period may face longer waiting times at border controls.

Nurses have also joined the list of striking workers.

"Up to 100,000 nursing staff are taking part in strikes in England, Northern Ireland, and Wales, and a further day of strike action is planned for Dec. 20," said the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

