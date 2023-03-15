Mayawati pays floral tribute to BSP founder Kanshi Ram on his birth anniversary

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 15 : Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Wednesday paid floral tribute to party founder Kanshi Ram at a programme orgzed at the party office in Lucknow on his birth anniversary.

"My tributes to Shri Kanshi Ram ji, who gave strength and momentum to the self-respect movement of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, by making deprived and exploited 'Bahujan Samaj' a political force," BSP Chief Mayawati said in a tweet while paying floral tributes to Kanshi Ram at the Party office in Lucknow.

She further added that the BSP movement was strengthened by him on the ground, which paved way for the party to form its government in Uttar Pradesh four times.

Kanshi Ram born in 1934 was an Indian politician and social reformer who worked for the upliftment and political mobilization of the backward people.

