Mayawati Removes Nephew Akash Anand As BSP National Coordinator Till He Gains ‘Full Maturity’

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati announced on Tuesday evening that she is removing her nephew Akash Anand from his role as the party's national coordinator and her designated successor, just five months after appointing him to the position.

Announcing it on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said she has taken the decision in the interest of the party and the movement and till the time Anand gains "full maturity".

Mayawati stated that her brother Anand Kumar, who is Akash's father, will remain in his current role and continue to fulfill his duties as before.

Last month, Akash Anand landed in trouble when he made some derogatory remarks at a rally in Sitapur after which a case was lodged against him. Thereafter, Mayawati cancelled all his rallies and made sure that Akash did not campaign in the elections. The unexpected announcement coincides with the voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the country.