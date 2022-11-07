MCD poll: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari records campaign song

New Delhi, Nov 7 As the election date for Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been announced, parties are gearing up for the campaign and outreach programmes.

To set the tone, Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari recorded a campaign song 'BJP ka matlab seva hai, Delhi ka sewak banaye rakhna'. The song will be released by Union Minister Hardeep Puri in Delhi on Monday.

Speaking to , BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "I have tried to include all the works done by BJP in these years in the song. We are the sewak of janta and we do seva. We have done it unlike fake promise by AAP cleaning Yamuna, clean drinking water and all. We have done more and advertise less."

"This song will help people to recall who was with them and worked for them," Tiwari said.

Creative director of the song, Neelkanth Bakshi, said, "All the open gyms and swings are installed by MCD not Delhi govt. We are always in the 'sewa of janta' be it Covid time or help during vaccination or anything. BJP is always on the path to serve people."

Polling for MCD will be held on December 4 and result will be announced on December 7.

